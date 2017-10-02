POLICE: Suspect in attempted bank robbery in Taylor County arrested in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Campbellsville Police say a suspect in an attempted robbery of a bank in Taylor County is in custody.

Police announced Monday morning that Jeremiah Johnson, of Lexington, was taken into custody on Friday in connection with the attempted robbery of the Taylor County Bank on Sept. 23.

Police stopped Johnson for a traffic violation in Greensburg, Indiana, which is about 300 miles from Campbellsville.

He's charged with second-degree robbery.

Johnson is being held in Indiana, pending extradition back to Kentucky.

