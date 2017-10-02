Jurich fate still uncertain following confidential U of L trustees meeting

Authorities say the incident was captured on video from the victim's home security system.

Authorities say the incident was captured on video from the victim's home security system.

Louisville police say man took pictures of naked woman without her consent

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting.

The driver of the car says she pulled into the parking lot, after hearing a loud noise.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.

The new information about the reasons the men's basketball coach and athletics director were placed on leave.

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.

University of Louisville board of trustees chairman J. David Grissom, left, and interim president Greg Postel address the media on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fate of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich remains uncertain Monday after the U of L board of trustees took no action following a closed-door session in which his continued employment was discussed.

U of L interim President Greg Postel and trustees chairman J. David Grissom declined to comment on Jurich’s future following the meeting.

“All I can tell you is that we are continuing to gather facts and learn about the investigation,” Postel told reporters. “There is only so much that is known at this point and we anticipate there will be much more for us to learn about and digest in the days to come … It’s an ongoing process of learning and evaluation.”

The U of L Athletics Association is currently meeting privately about men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, who was also suspended last week in the wake of a federal criminal complaint alleging corruption in the program.

The criminal complaint alleges at least one unnamed U of L basketball coach was complicit in a plan to funnel $100,000 from a company known to be Adidas, U of L's official apparel provider, to the family of a prized basketball recruit over the summer in violation of NCAA rules.

On Monday the university released letters in which Postel outlined his reasons for suspending Jurich and Pitino last week.

The letters cite the alleged misconduct in the basketball program -- already in trouble with the NCAA due to a prostitution scandal uncovered in 2015 -- as the primary reason for both man's suspension.

In the letter given to Jurich, Postel added that he wasn't happy that Jurich unilaterally executed a 10-year, $160 million extension of the athletics department's deal with Adidas in August.

"Your recent negotiation of the terms of the updated sponsorship deal with Adidas was conducted without timely or appropriate consultation with me or members of the Board of Directors of the University of Louisville Athletics Association," Postel wrote to Jurich.

Postel was less critical of Jurich in an interview with reporters on Monday, saying, "it would have been nice to know more about the agreement beforehand"

While Jurich's fate remains uncertain, Postel said he hopes to name an interim athletics director by Tuesday afternoon.

But he added that he had not offered the job to anyone as of Monday afternoon, telling reporters he was still conducting interviews.

Asked who was running the athletic department, Postel said "we have the best coaches we could ever hope to have," and he said they are managing their teams.

