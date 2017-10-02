U of L hopes to name athletic director on Tuesday

The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.

The new information about the reasons the men's basketball coach and athletics director were placed on leave.

U of L releases suspension letters given to Pitino, Jurich last week

WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

At least 1 killed in crash on Buechel Bypass

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 8:58 p.m.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.

Las Vegas concert shooting kills at least 58, injures more than 500

Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville could name a new athletic director by Tuesday.

Following a special Board of Trustees meeting, interim president Greg Postel said he hopes to make an announcement by Tuesday afternoon. But he added that he had not offered the job to anyone as of Monday afternoon.

Postel wouldn't comment specifically about personnel matters involving both Tom Jurich or Rick Pitino. Both remain on administrative leave.

Asked who was running the athletic department, Postel said "we have the best coaches we could ever hope to have," and he says they are managing their teams.

Suspension letters given to Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino on September 27 were released before the meeting.

In the letter given to Jurich, Postel let Jurich know he wasn't happy that Jurich did not keep Postel and the boards informed about the 10-year, $160 million deal he negotiated with adidas.

Postel writes, "Your recent negotiation of the terms of the updated sponsorship deal with Adidas was conducted without timely or appropriate consultation with me or members of the Board of Directors of the University of Louisville athletics association."

Postel did not answer a question about whether it was possible for Jurich to return as athletic director.

