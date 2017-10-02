U of L hopes to name athletic director on Tuesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L hopes to name athletic director on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville could name a new athletic director by Tuesday. 

Following a special Board of Trustees meeting, interim president Greg Postel said he hopes to make an announcement by Tuesday afternoon. But he added that he had not offered the job to anyone as of Monday afternoon. 

Postel wouldn't comment specifically about personnel matters involving both Tom Jurich or Rick Pitino. Both remain on administrative leave. 

Asked who was running the athletic department, Postel said "we have the best coaches we could ever hope to have," and he says they are managing their teams. 

Suspension letters given to Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino on September 27 were released before the meeting.

In the letter given to Jurich, Postel let Jurich know he wasn't happy that Jurich did not keep Postel and the boards informed about the 10-year, $160 million deal he negotiated with adidas. 

Postel writes, "Your recent negotiation of the terms of the updated sponsorship deal with Adidas was conducted without timely or appropriate consultation with me or members of the Board of Directors of the University of Louisville athletics association." 

Postel did not answer a question about whether it was possible for Jurich to return as athletic director. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

