Jurich fate still uncertain following confidential U of L trustees meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fate of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich remains uncertain Monday after the U of L board of trustees took no action following a closed-door session in which his continued employment was discussed.

U of L interim President Greg Postel and trustees chairman J. David Grissom declined to comment on Jurich’s future following the meeting.

“All I can tell you is that we are continuing to gather facts and learn about the investigation,” Postel told reporters. “There is only so much that is known at this point and we anticipate there will be much more for us to learn about and digest in the days to come … It’s an ongoing process of learning and evaluation.”

Postel said he hopes to make an announcement by Tuesday afternoon. But he added that he had not offered the job to anyone as of Monday afternoon. He also wouldn't comment specifically about personnel matters involving both Jurich or Rick Pitino. Both remain on administrative leave.

Asked who was running the athletic department, Postel said "we have the best coaches we could ever hope to have," and he says they are managing their teams.

Suspension letters given to Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino on September 27 were released before the meeting.

In the letter given to Jurich, Postel let Jurich know he wasn't happy that Jurich did not keep Postel and the boards informed about the 10-year, $160 million deal he negotiated with adidas.

Postel writes, "Your recent negotiation of the terms of the updated sponsorship deal with Adidas was conducted without timely or appropriate consultation with me or members of the Board of Directors of the University of Louisville athletics association."

Postel did not answer a question about whether it was possible for Jurich to return as athletic director.

The U of L Athletics Association is expected to speak in private Monday afternoon about men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, who was also suspended last week in the wake of a federal criminal complaint alleging corruption in the program.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.