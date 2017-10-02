Salvation Army Louisville accepting applications for holiday Red Kettle bell ringers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sure fire sign that Christmas time is getting closer.
The Salvation Army Louisville is accepting applications for holiday Red Kettle bell ringers.
According to a news release, the agency wants to add 150 employees to supplement volunteers.
Paid shifts begin start on November 8 and last until December 23. The shifts run Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Seasonal bell ringers will be paid $8.25 per hour.
There are 79 Red Kettle locations in Louisville.
Anyone interested in applying for a position can get an application at the Salvation Army MALE Campus, located at 911 South Brook Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.