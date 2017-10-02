Salvation Army Louisville accepting applications for holiday Red Kettle bell ringers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sure fire sign that Christmas time is getting closer.

The Salvation Army Louisville is accepting applications for holiday Red Kettle bell ringers.

According to a news release, the agency wants to add 150 employees to supplement volunteers.

Paid shifts begin start on November 8 and last until December 23. The shifts run Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Seasonal bell ringers will be paid $8.25 per hour.

There are 79 Red Kettle locations in Louisville.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can get an application at the Salvation Army MALE Campus, located at 911 South Brook Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

