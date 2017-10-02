Salvation Army Louisville accepting applications for holiday Red - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salvation Army Louisville accepting applications for holiday Red Kettle bell ringers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sure fire sign that Christmas time is getting closer.

The Salvation Army Louisville is accepting applications for holiday Red Kettle bell ringers.

According to a news release, the agency wants to add 150 employees to supplement volunteers.

Paid shifts begin start on November 8 and last until December 23. The shifts run Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Seasonal bell ringers will be paid $8.25 per hour.

There are 79 Red Kettle locations in Louisville.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can get an application at the Salvation Army MALE Campus, located at 911 South Brook Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.