Police in Elizabethtown looking for suspects after 2 cars stolen

Police in Elizabethtown looking for suspects after 2 cars stolen from dealership



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing vehicles from a local car dealership. 

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, two suspects broke into the Swope Chrysler/Dodge dealership on North Dixie Avenue. Police say one suspect used a crowbar to break a window to get inside where he found a box of keys and grabbed an unknown number of keys. 

Police say another suspect was captured on surveillance video inside the dealership. Police say the suspects left with the keys and took two vehicles -- a red 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT and a blue 2008 Dodge Charger SRT Daytona. 

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance photos to call 270-765-4125.

