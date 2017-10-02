Rolling Stone says rocker Tom Petty dies after going into full c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rolling Stone says rocker Tom Petty dies after going into full cardiac arrest

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)
Courtesy Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Courtesy Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rock superstar Tom Petty has died after being rushed to the hospital Sunday, Rolling Stone reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was found unconscious in full cardiac arrest on Sunday and was later taken off life support.

Emergency workers went to Petty's home in Malibu, California, and took him to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. 

The Florida native, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, has had a busy year. He’s been touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band. Last week, he wrapped up a long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, according to Forbes. 

The "Free Fallin'" rocker recently said this tour would be his "last big one" during a chat with Rolling Stone. 

Tom Petty was 66.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.