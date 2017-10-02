Allegiant Air to begin offering nonstop flights from Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Allegiant Air to begin offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Phoenix

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New flights are taking off from Louisville's airport this week as a recent airline expansion brings more options for passengers.

Allegiant Air begins nonstop flights to Phoenix on Wednesday.

One-way fares are as low as $54.

The low-cost airline prides itself on its no bells and whistles service.

Passengers have to pay extra for amenities including seat assignments, in-flight snacks and drinks and carry-on bags.

Allegiant Air already offers non-stop flights from Louisville to Savannah, Georgia, Destin and several other Florida cities.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.