Allegiant Air to begin offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Phoenix

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New flights are taking off from Louisville's airport this week as a recent airline expansion brings more options for passengers.
Allegiant Air begins nonstop flights to Phoenix on Wednesday.
One-way fares are as low as $54.
The low-cost airline prides itself on its no bells and whistles service.
Passengers have to pay extra for amenities including seat assignments, in-flight snacks and drinks and carry-on bags.
Allegiant Air already offers non-stop flights from Louisville to Savannah, Georgia, Destin and several other Florida cities.
