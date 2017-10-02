Ramp to Sellersburg from I-65N could be closed more than a week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ramp to Sellersburg from I-65N could be closed more than a week

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commuters in southern Indiana will have to make alternate plans to get to Sellersburg from Interstate 65.

The busy exit ramp from I-65 northbound to Sellersburg closed Monday morning and could remain that way for up to 10 days.

Crews will be removing and replacing pavement on the exit ramp to tie it into new construction on I-65. All other road work in that area is expected to be finished by Dec. 1st.

All six lanes of I-65 are then set to be resurfaced between Sellersburg and Henryville next spring.

