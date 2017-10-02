LMPD investigating double shooting in the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

MetroSafe says the shooting was reported at 4:06 p.m. on Cedar Street near 26th Street. A supervisor says two people were transported to the hospital. One was shot in the arm. The other victim was shot in the leg.

LMPD has not released any information about the shooting.

