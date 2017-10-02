Construction crews close roads in Kentucky and Indiana on Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction crews close roads in Kentucky and Indiana on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major construction projects kicked off on both sides of the river this week.

Commuters in southern Indiana will have to make alternate plans to get to Sellersburg from I-65. The busy exit ramp from I-65 Northbound to Sellersburg was closed Monday morning and is expected to stay that way for up to 10 days.

Crews will be removing and replacing pavement on the exit ramp to tie it into new construction on I-65. All other road work in that area is expected to be finished by Dec. 1. All six lanes of I-65 are then set to be resurfaced between Sellersburg and Henryville next spring.

In Louisville, MSD crews closed a section of Mellwood Avenue between Brownboro Road and Muncie Avenue.

"Since they have Mellwood cut off, that has been the difference," said Charles Caudill, who lives in Clifton Heights.

Caudill said he has already seen a significant increase in traffic through the neighborhood, but he said it's OK.

"If it's going to help with the water and all that, yes, because that's going to make a big difference," he said.

Crews closed the street to while work is being done on a $23 million CSO Storage Basin project.

"The overall purpose of the storage basin is to store combine sewer overflows to keep that water from discharging into the creeks and waterways during wet weather events," said William Marshall, a Project Engineer for MSD.

Marshall said the section of Mellwood Avenue was closed to install a pressure pipe.

"It'll go underneath the flood wall structure, and that'll take us from now until about the first of December to get that constructed," he said. "And then we'll open Mellwood back up to traffic."

Marshall said they've added signs to make sure customers can get to businesses like Mom's Music and the Mellwood Art Center.

"We've met with them in person, even last week, to try to work out some local routing to help them get the traffic and their customers to their businesses around this work that we're doing," Marshall said.

