Tom Jurich writes letter to acting U of L president saying he doesn't have cause to fire him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich released a statement through his attorney Monday saying that the university doesn't have cause to fire him.

In a letter dated Sept. 29 and addressed to Acting U of L President Dr. Greg Postel, Alison Stemler argued that because Postel doesn't "plan for Tom to return to his job in the foreseeable future," Jurich is effectively fired.

Stemler argued that Section 6.5 of Jurich's contract requires that Jurich be given 90 days advance notice of termination without cause.

"If your statements in your September 27th letter were intended to lay the groundwork for an attempt to terminate Tom for cause, please note that Tom has not, and has not alleged to have, engaged in any knowing or intentional conduct that could give rise to a termination for cause," the letter states.

And Stemler added that even if there was cause, Jurich's contract requires he be given 30 days notice to "cure any alleged violation of his obligations."

The U of L board of trustees took no action following a closed-door session Monday morning in which Jurich's continued employment was discussed. For now, Jurich maintains the possibility of keeping his job. His employment status will likely be up for discussion at the trustees' next meeting Oct. 18, though the board could call a special meeting before then.

Below is the full letter:

