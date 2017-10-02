Tom Jurich writes letter to acting U of L president saying he doesn't have cause to fire him

University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich released a statement through his attorney Monday saying that the university doesn't have cause to fire him.More >>
University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich released a statement through his attorney Monday saying that the university doesn't have cause to fire him.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
No action was taken by the University of Louisville board of trustees in a specially called Monday meeting, but interim president Greg Postel said an announcement of an acting athletic director should come Tuesday afternoon.More >>
No action was taken by the University of Louisville board of trustees in a specially called Monday meeting, but interim president Greg Postel said an announcement of an acting athletic director should come Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The fate of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich remains uncertain Monday after the U of L board of trustees took no action following a closed-door session in which his continued employment was discussed.More >>
The fate of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich remains uncertain Monday after the U of L board of trustees took no action following a closed-door session in which his continued employment was discussed.More >>
Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.More >>
Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.More >>
The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.More >>
The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.More >>
Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.More >>
Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.More >>
Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.More >>
Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.More >>