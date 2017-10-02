Interim U of L president 'comfortable' that acting basketball co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interim U of L president 'comfortable' that acting basketball coach unaware of alleged violations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel said Monday he is “comfortable” that acting men’s basketball coach David Padgett was not aware of alleged recruiting violations against the program.

A criminal complaint unsealed last week in U.S. District Court in New York claims a U of L assistant coach known as “Coach-1” took part in a plan to funnel $100,000 from a company known to be Adidas, U of L's official apparel provider, to the family of a sought-after basketball recruit this summer.

A second coach, identified as “Coach-2,” is also alleged to have worked to secure money for the prospect. Neither coach has been named publicly, although some national reports have cited unnamed federal law enforcement sources in identifying “Coach-2” as suspended U of L head coach Rick Pitino.

In a September 27 letter to Pitino that was made public Monday, Postel told the suspended coach that allegations in the complaint and an FBI agent's affidavit "insinuate a scheme of fraud and malfeasance in the recruitment of student-athletes involving you and multiple members of your coaching staff" that break federal law and NCAA rules.

Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.

"I don't think Dr. Postel would have the confidence to put me up in this position if he was worried about anything," he said after being introduced as acting coach.

He declined to answer when asked if he was aware of any of the allegations from the probe conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.

Asked Monday if he knew that Padgett had no knowledge of the accusations, Postel said: “We feel very comfortable about that.” He did not elaborate when pressed further.

