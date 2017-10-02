West Baden Springs Hotel given national national historic hotel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

West Baden Springs Hotel given national national historic hotel award

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Baden Springs Hotel was named the Best Historic Hotel with 201 to 400 guestrooms.

The southern Indiana hotel dates back to 1902 and is a National Historic Landmark. It includes golf courses, an opera house and mineral spas.

The 2017 Historic Hotel Awards of Excellence were held last week in Virginia. The awards are given to hotels demonstrating innovative leadership and contributing to the recognition and preservation of historic hotels

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.