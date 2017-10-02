Louisville couple hit by bullet fragments fleeing shooter in Las - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville couple hit by bullet fragments fleeing shooter in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

"My wife and I we tried to make a run for it, and he opened fire whenever we got to a point where we weren't covered, and I don't know if the bullet shattered ... but we both ended up getting hit," Harrison Atzinger said. "I got hit on the side of the head right behind my ear, and my wife took a shot to the shoulder. It was the same kinda deal, just hot metal hitting us. She took it to the back as well. Our injuries were not as bad as they could have been."

Atzinger, who is from Louisville, and his wife Joan said they're doing fine. 

The couple packed up their things Monday and are moving back to Louisville after spending a few years working in Las Vegas. They said the shooting prompted them to move back home immediately rather than the end of the week like they'd been planning. 

