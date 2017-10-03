Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man believed to be in e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old David Eugene Cox of Sellersburg, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Indiana State Police say he was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and khaki pants. He is six feet tall, 143 pounds and has gray hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a white 1995 Chevrolet Probe with Indiana license plate 740MAF.

If you have any information on David Eugene Cox, contact Indiana State Police at (812)246-5424 or 911.

