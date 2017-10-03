The music world remembers the life and impact of rocker Tom Pett - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The music world remembers the life and impact of rocker Tom Petty

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rocker Tom Petty died Monday, just weeks after playing his last concert.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the hospital after having a heart attack Sunday at his home in Malibu, California. He was taken off life support Monday afternoon.

Petty and his band The Heartbreakers had just finished a three day concert series at the Hollywood Bowl.

Musicians are reacting to the death of the rock superstar:

- "I'm shocked and saddened by the news of Tom's passing, he's such a huge part of our musical history, there'll never be another like him." - Eric Clapton in a statement.

- "Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP" - rocker Slash on Instagram.

- "RIP @tompetty you will be missed. A music legend #GoneButNeverForgotten" Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on Twitter.

- "Through his work with the Heartbreakers and The Traveling Wilburys he's left us with an incredibly legacy to enjoy forever, it's such a shame he has left us way before his time." - Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot on Twitter.

- "It is so rare to find someone who commands such universal respect in the business. He was a rock n roll lifer with music in his blood. This man delivered a wealth of great songs to his fans and to the world and that is something to celebrate." - rocker Alice Cooper, on Twitter.

- "I feel Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is the best American rock band, ever. He is both a peer and an inspiration to me. I am heartbroken at his passing, and my deep sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones." - REO Speedwagon's Keith Cronin on Facebook.

- "Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever." - singer Richard Marx on Twitter.

- "Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you. RIP" - rocker Ryan Adams on Twitter.

- "Tom Petty was a stud. Very few super cool dudes from the old school left. Actual talent. Rough to hear the news" - actor-comedian David Spade on Twitter.

- "Tom was a true rock and roll purist, both in his music and his defiant spirit. With the Heartbreakers, his infectious riffs, rebellious personality, and inventive songwriting brought a new urgency to rock traditions and fueled a now legendary career and some of the most memorable music of the last four decades." - Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,"' "Refugee" and "American Girl."

The Gainesville, Florida native drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

Tom Petty was 66-years-old.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.