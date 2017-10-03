The music world remembers the life and impact of rocker Tom Petty

David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.

University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich released a statement through his attorney Monday saying that the university doesn't have cause to fire him.

Tom Jurich writes letter to acting U of L president saying he doesn't have cause to fire him

You can't miss the house on Haufelt Lane in New Albany.

The arsenal Stephen Paddock reportedly had in his hotel room, when he fired into the crowd below.

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

CRAWFORD | New name emerges in search for acting Louisville AD

Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he'd be happy to help acting coach David Padgett this season.

A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rocker Tom Petty died Monday, just weeks after playing his last concert.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the hospital after having a heart attack Sunday at his home in Malibu, California. He was taken off life support Monday afternoon.

Petty and his band The Heartbreakers had just finished a three day concert series at the Hollywood Bowl.

Musicians are reacting to the death of the rock superstar:

- "I'm shocked and saddened by the news of Tom's passing, he's such a huge part of our musical history, there'll never be another like him." - Eric Clapton in a statement.

- "Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP" - rocker Slash on Instagram.

- "RIP @tompetty you will be missed. A music legend #GoneButNeverForgotten" Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on Twitter.

- "Through his work with the Heartbreakers and The Traveling Wilburys he's left us with an incredibly legacy to enjoy forever, it's such a shame he has left us way before his time." - Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot on Twitter.

- "It is so rare to find someone who commands such universal respect in the business. He was a rock n roll lifer with music in his blood. This man delivered a wealth of great songs to his fans and to the world and that is something to celebrate." - rocker Alice Cooper, on Twitter.

- "I feel Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is the best American rock band, ever. He is both a peer and an inspiration to me. I am heartbroken at his passing, and my deep sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones." - REO Speedwagon's Keith Cronin on Facebook.

- "Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever." - singer Richard Marx on Twitter.

- "Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you. RIP" - rocker Ryan Adams on Twitter.

- "Tom Petty was a stud. Very few super cool dudes from the old school left. Actual talent. Rough to hear the news" - actor-comedian David Spade on Twitter.

- "Tom was a true rock and roll purist, both in his music and his defiant spirit. With the Heartbreakers, his infectious riffs, rebellious personality, and inventive songwriting brought a new urgency to rock traditions and fueled a now legendary career and some of the most memorable music of the last four decades." - Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,"' "Refugee" and "American Girl."

The Gainesville, Florida native drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

Tom Petty was 66-years-old.

