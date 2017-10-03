Fall weather means it's time for Cowboy Chili and Campfire Cornbread

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - It’s finally that time of year where temperatures start falling, we start pulling out sweaters and putting up tank tops.

Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing recipes for some great foods that are sure to help us enjoy the cooler weather.

When we are home, we are more inclined to think of pasta, chili, meat loaf, and lots of cheesy goodness.These heavier ingredients are comforting when temperatures start dropping. Research shows that comfort foods are an important part of our eating habits. While we may not fry as much, nor use a heavy hand with butter and cheese, these dishes even when lightened up, bring good memories, and flavor to our tables.

We are lured from our cozy cottages by these fall festivals celebrating everything from country ham to beer. Besides being able to enjoy the cooler temperatures, these festivals bring together friends in a social atmosphere with lots of fall colors, interesting booths, music, and delicious smells. With any festival, food plays an important role in generating memories, and even creating new ones.

In fact beer festivals, especially October Festivals, are a popular activity when the temperatures become cooler. While it is about celebrating beer, it’s really a folk festival, or social festival. If you didn’t know, it originally was a wedding celebration! It actually started out with music, competitions, and food. After a few years of celebrating like this, beer became a part of it.

No matter how you celebrate, we can all agree that delicious foods, whether in a public setting or at home, make us all feel better while enjoying our surroundings like the quiet of home, or the bustle of a popular festival.

Cowboy Chili and Campfire Cornbread

Serves: 6

Cowboy Chili:

1 lb. hamburger, 8% fat

1 tsp salt

1 cup chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 large jalapeño, seeded, minced

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground oregano

1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes with zesty mild green chilies, undrained

1 16 oz can pinto beans, drained, rinsed

Campfire Cornbread:

1 pkt Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread Mix

1/2 cup tomato juice

1 large egg, beaten

1 tsp hickory liquid smoke

Garnishes:

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1-1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 cup chopped cilantro

1-1/2 cups chopped tomatoes

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Break up hamburger in a 12” Lodge cast iron skillet set over medium high heat. Stir in salt, onion, and garlic. Cook until meat is no longer pink, and onions are soft, about 10-12 minutes.

3. Add jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, oregano, diced tomatoes, and pinto beans. Adjust heat to medium, and continue to cook while preparing cornbread batter.

4. Prepare cornbread by whisking together packet contents of Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread Mix, tomato juice, egg, and liquid smoke. Set aside.

5. Remove skillet from heat. Divide chili among 6 6.5” Lodge cast iron skillets (about 1 cup per skillet).

6. Make a depression in the center of the chili. Pour in about 1/3 cup of cornbread batter. Divide the rest of the batter among remaining skillets.

7. Place all six skillets in preheated oven and bake for 20-22 minutes, or until cornbread is firm and springs back when touched. Remove from oven.

8. Garnish by placing about a 1/4 cup of cheddar, about 2 TB onions, a generous TB of cilantro, and about a 1/4 cup of tomatoes around the outside edge of the skillets. Serve immediately.

9. Remove any leftovers from cast iron skillets to a covered container, and refrigerate.

NOTE: If you don't have individual skillets, make it in a large skillet, pie pan, or even a 13" x 9" casserole dish.

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest .

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen also has a special Fall Comfort Foods Recipe Booklet available by email. To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

