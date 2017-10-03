Kentuckiana Career Fair being held today at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentuckiana Career Fair being held today at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Career Fair will take place today at the KFC Yum! Center.

Several businesses are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Representatives from the following businesses will be present at the career fair:

  • UPS
  • KFC Yum! Center and Centerplate
  • Sullivan University
  • Republic Bank
  • Belterra Casino Resort
  • Kentucky Department of Corrections
  • Parallon
  • Heavy Equipment College of Georgia
  • Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

The fair goes until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

