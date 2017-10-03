Kentuckiana Career Fair being held today at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Career Fair will take place today at the KFC Yum! Center.

Several businesses are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Representatives from the following businesses will be present at the career fair:

UPS

KFC Yum! Center and Centerplate

Sullivan University

Republic Bank

Belterra Casino Resort

Kentucky Department of Corrections

Parallon

Heavy Equipment College of Georgia

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

The fair goes until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

