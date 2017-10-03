Kentuckiana Career Fair being held today at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Career Fair will take place today at the KFC Yum! Center.
Several businesses are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.
Representatives from the following businesses will be present at the career fair:
The fair goes until 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.