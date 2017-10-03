Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walmart before trying to leave with loaded cart

Posted: Updated:
David Plethel (source: Shepherdsville Police Department) David Plethel (source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart. 

According to a post on the Shepherdsville Police Department's Facebook page, the suspect, 55-year-old David Pethel of Shepherdsville, entered the store last Wednesday and loaded a shopping cart with merchandise valued at $241. 

Police say Pethel's "suspicious actions" caught the attention of security officers. According to the Facebook post, Pethel tried to leave with the merchandise without paying for it after eating a corn dog and drinking a 20-oz. beer he took from the store. 

Pethel was arrested and taken to the Bullitt County Jail. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting. 

