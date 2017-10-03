Police say Louisville woman snatched purse as victim boarded TARC bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman authorities say stole a woman's purse as the victim was getting on a TARC bus.

Alexis Hicks, 26, was arrested on Monday in the 5700 block of Southside Drive, near Gheens Avenue.

An arrest report says officers responded Monday to 3rd Street and Kingston Avenue on a report of a robbery.

Authorities say when officers arrived, they found a victim with an injury to her left elbow.

According to officials, the victim said that as she was boarding the bus, Hicks allegedly "grabbed her purse, causing her to fall."

Police say Hicks then fled the scene. The arrest report states that a witness chased Hicks until she dropped the purse.

The witness recovered the purse and returned it to the victim, according to police.

Investigators say officers found Hicks on Southside Drive, and that she matched the description given to police.

According to authorities, Hicks admitted to the crime after she was read her Miranda rights.

She is charged with first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.