Explore the Field of Screams in October...if you dare

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) - The Field of Screams has been scaring up business for more than 10 years in Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Just past the entrance to Otter Creek Park, you'll find eight acres of haunted corn field. Every turn along the path through the corn is another scene from a nightmare. Fairy tales go horribly wrong and the demon from the exorcist can't be controlled. You'll have to escape Krampus' evil grasp and step aboard Freddy Krueger's bus.

The Field of Screams is open on the weekends in October.

Cost is $25 for the main attraction, $15 for the haunted hayride or $35 for both.

