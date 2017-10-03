U of L to announce interim athletic director today at 3:45 p.m.  - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L to announce interim athletic director today at 3:45 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is ready to announce an interim athletic director on Tuesday afternoon. 

A university spokesman says a news conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. 

The latest candidate to surface as a possible acting AD is Vince Tyra.  He is a former chief executive officer of ISCO Industries in Louisville.  

Tyra is a Louisville native, the son of a U of L basketball legend, Charlie Tyra, and played baseball at the University of Kentucky after a successful high school career at Trinity. He’s been a longtime supporter of Louisville athletics. He became a member of the U of L Foundation Board in February of this year, and chairs that group’s finance committee.

Others reportedly under consideration include associate athletic directors Christine Herring and Christine Simatocolous, and sports information director Kenny Klein.

