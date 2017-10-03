Indiana State Police return from Colorado on investigation into possible suspect in Delphi teens' murders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say officers have returned from Colorado, where officials were following up on a lead about the murders of Delphi teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

According to a news release, the tip was given to Indiana State Police about a person who had been arrested in El Paso County, Colorado. Indiana State Police say that person was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25. Indiana State Police were made aware of his arrest on Sept. 29.

Indiana State Police say no information has been found that can include or eliminate Nations as a suspect in the murders of Williams and German.

Officials say Nations is still in custody in Colorado for local charges that are unrelated to the Delphi murders.

Authorities have released a grainy cell phone image -- taken by Liberty -- of the main suspect in the case. Officials also released recorded audio of three words -- "down the hill" -- spoken by the suspect. To hear the recording, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at (765) 564-2413.

Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

