Metro Council's Angela Leet announces run for Louisville Mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet plans to run for Louisville mayor in 2018. 

The District 7 Republican released a video statement on Tuesday saying she intends to run for mayor.  Democratic incumbent Greg Fischer said in March that he would see a third term.

On the video, she tells supporters that Louisville needs to change its priorities to focus on tough issues with education, drugs, gangs and violent crime. 

In a release, Leet vows to make help Louisville  "a city where we feel safe, where each child receives a quality education, and we all have an opportunity for economic independence."

Leet was elected to Metro Council in 2014 and represents east Louisville's District 7, which includes St. Matthews, Goose Creek, Lyndon, Mockingbird Valley, Rolling Fields, Windy Hills, Graymoor-Devondale and Barbourmeade. 

She is an environmental engineer and is the owner of construction management company ALEETCO, LLC and co-owner property development company Chamberlain Enterprises.

