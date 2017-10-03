Seymour Police searching for suspect in Cracker Barrel shirt thefts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour, Indiana are searching for a person officials say is wanted for questioning in connection with stolen shirts taken from a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Seymour Police posted images of the suspect and a vehicle on the department's Facebook page.

Police say the stolen shirts have totaled hundreds of dollars.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Seymour Police at 812-522-1234.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.