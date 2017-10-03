Playtex voluntarily recalls children's plates, bowls because of possible choking hazard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Playtex is recalling plates and bowls made for children because of a possible choking hazard.

According to the CPSC website, the plates and bowls have printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses and superheroes.

So far, Playtex has received nearly 400 reports that the clear plastic layer that covers the graphics can bubble or peel off, as well as 11 reports of pieces of peeled off clear plastic found in children’s mouths. There have also been four reports of children choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates and bowls and take them away from young children. Consumers should contact Playtex for a full refund. The plates and bowls were sold at Babies "R" Us, Target, Walmart and other retailer as well as online on Amazon from October 2009 through August 2017. If you own any of the recalled products, stop using them immediately, and take them from young children. Contact Playtex at 888-220-2075 for a full refund. Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

"Playtex" is written on the bottom of the plates and bowls that were sold separately and as sets.