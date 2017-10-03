POV | 'Fake News' Claims Are Just an Excuse

What do Tom Price, Steve Mnuchin and Scott Pruitt have in common? All are high-level government officials who routinely used private flights instead of flying commercially and stuck taxpayers with the exorbitant costs – until the press revealed their arrogant extravagance. Of course, now we’re getting apologies and promises of reimbursement, but do you think they’d have ever stopped if their actions hadn’t come to light?

I don’t think so.

That’s one of the key purposes of the media: to hold government officials accountable and make sure our tax dollars aren’t spent to enrich a privileged few.

Virtually every government official who has a negative story written about him or her claims it’s not true. But President Trump has taken that tactic to a new level by insisting that literally all negative news is “fake news.” And Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin uses the same playbook, always blaming the messengers when their message is one he’d rather not hear.

When powerful people like these try to discredit the media, it’s dangerous for our democracy because without healthy and vital news operations, America has the potential to be as corrupt as any Third World nation. All news is not “fake news.” And I’d suggest keeping that in mind the next time some powerful person tries to hide behind such a wild claim when he’s caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.