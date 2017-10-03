Kentucky, Indiana to start freezing vehicle registrations for toll scofflaws

Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.

Indiana State Police return from Colorado on investigation into possible suspect in Delphi teens' murders

David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

CRAWFORD | New name emerges in search for acting Louisville AD

Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.

Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walmart before trying to leave with loaded cart

Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he'd be happy to help acting coach David Padgett this season.

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky plans to forbid 16,000 drivers from renewing their vehicle registrations this month as a penalty for repeatedly failing to pay Ohio River bridge tolls, an official overseeing the RiverLink network said Tuesday.

The actions would mark the first time the state has used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll scofflaws. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.

In Indiana, the number of frozen registrations will be “slightly more,” said Megan McLain, assistant general counsel for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The drivers targeted are those who have ignored four invoices and received notice about the registration hold, she told the Kentucky legislature’s interim transportation committee.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much unpaid toll revenue those figures represent.

Tolls began on the three RiverLink crossings – the Interstate 65 Kennedy and Lincoln bridges downtown and the upriver Lewis and Clark Bridge – late last year. The high-speed system has no toll booths; cameras and scanners record license plates or scan transponders on vehicles' windshields.

Drivers without toll accounts -- linked either to the transponder or a license plate – are billed by mail.

McLain acknowledged that customer service was “admittedly rather bad” when tolls first started. WDRB News reported in February that average call wait times at an Austin, Texas call center were longer than one hour.

By adding more call center representatives and using satellite offices in Puerto Rico and Muncie, Indiana, toll operator Kapsch TrafficCom and its subcontractor Municipal Services Bureau have shortened those delays. McLain said average waits were about one minute before hurricanes in Texas and Puerto Rico disrupted call center operations.

It now takes about two minutes for calls to be answered, she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.