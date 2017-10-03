Kentucky, Indiana to start freezing vehicle registrations for toll scofflaws

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.More >>
A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.More >>
A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.More >>
Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.More >>
Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.More >>
Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.More >>
Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.More >>
Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
There is enough evidence to suggest state transportation officials “were motivated by discriminatory intent or purpose” when they sought to remove a Louisville company from a minority business program, a federal judge has ruled in allowing the lawsuit to continue.More >>
There is enough evidence to suggest state transportation officials “were motivated by discriminatory intent or purpose” when they sought to remove a Louisville company from a minority business program, a federal judge has ruled in allowing the lawsuit to continue.More >>
The effort is part of a promise Kentucky and Indiana made in 2015 to help offset the burden of bridge tolls on low-income and minority communities by placing transponders in retail outlets such as gas stations.More >>
The effort is part of a promise Kentucky and Indiana made in 2015 to help offset the burden of bridge tolls on low-income and minority communities by placing transponders in retail outlets such as gas stations.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>