Former U of L athletes make it out of Las Vegas shooting alive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former U of L athletes make it out of Las Vegas shooting alive

Posted: Updated:
Alicja Wolny (far left) and Chrisanna Roberts (second from left) pose with friends before the shooting took place at Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas Alicja Wolny (far left) and Chrisanna Roberts (second from left) pose with friends before the shooting took place at Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas
Wolny and Roberts pose with friends at the music festival in Las Vegas before the shooting. Wolny and Roberts pose with friends at the music festival in Las Vegas before the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was supposed to be a fun girls weekend in Las Vegas for a pair of former University of Louisville athletes, but in a matter of seconds, they found themselves at the center of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"All of a sudden we heard two pops,” Chrisanna Roberts said via a FaceTime interview Tuesday. 

Roberts was in Las Vegas with a group of girl friends, including her best friend, Alicja Wolny. The two are former softball players at U of L who went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival to catch up with each other and have some fun. 

They were watching Jason Aldean, the final act of the festival, when the unthinkable happened. 

"Just a few moments later, it was like pop, pop, pop, pop ... hundreds and hundreds of shots,” Roberts said. 

Just like that, the girls were caught in the middle of a massacre. 

"You're in survival mode at that point, and you don't think about anything else,” Wolny said by phone Tuesday. “We just ran." 

After running into a merchandise tent to take cover, the girls realized how vulnerable they were.

"It's kinda like we were in a war, but we didn't have anything to fight,” Wolny said. “We didn't have anything to protect or fight. We were all just sitting ducks.”

Terrified and wondering if they would make it out alive, they decided to run to a festival exit.

"You know you're just sitting waiting and thinking that you're just next ... that you're going to die,” Wolny said. 

They joined the chaotic crowd and ran as fast and as far as they could.

"When we were running, people were just falling in front of us, to the left to the center to the right,” Wolny said. 

Roberts recounts the moments she was running for her life through the panicked crowd as bullets were flying around her. 

"I definitely thought I was going to die,” she said. “I didn't think it was a matter of if I was going to get hit. I was convinced I was going to get shot.”

They escaped unharmed and so did their friends. The two are grateful they weren't one killed or hurt. 

"I feel very, very lucky and fortunate that me and my friends were able to get out uninjured,” Roberts said. “I feel saddened, sickened for those that weren't." 

Fifty-nine people were killed, and more than 500 were injured in the shooting. Wolny said the shooting scene was insanity, like a scene out of a horror movie. 

"I never thought that this could happen, that your whole life can literally change in a second," she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

