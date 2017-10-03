Former U of L athletes make it out of Las Vegas shooting alive

Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.

Indiana State Police return from Colorado on investigation into possible suspect in Delphi teens' murders

David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

CRAWFORD | New name emerges in search for acting Louisville AD

Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.

Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walmart before trying to leave with loaded cart

Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he'd be happy to help acting coach David Padgett this season.

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Wolny and Roberts pose with friends at the music festival in Las Vegas before the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was supposed to be a fun girls weekend in Las Vegas for a pair of former University of Louisville athletes, but in a matter of seconds, they found themselves at the center of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"All of a sudden we heard two pops,” Chrisanna Roberts said via a FaceTime interview Tuesday.

Roberts was in Las Vegas with a group of girl friends, including her best friend, Alicja Wolny. The two are former softball players at U of L who went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival to catch up with each other and have some fun.

They were watching Jason Aldean, the final act of the festival, when the unthinkable happened.

"Just a few moments later, it was like pop, pop, pop, pop ... hundreds and hundreds of shots,” Roberts said.

Just like that, the girls were caught in the middle of a massacre.

"You're in survival mode at that point, and you don't think about anything else,” Wolny said by phone Tuesday. “We just ran."

After running into a merchandise tent to take cover, the girls realized how vulnerable they were.

"It's kinda like we were in a war, but we didn't have anything to fight,” Wolny said. “We didn't have anything to protect or fight. We were all just sitting ducks.”

Terrified and wondering if they would make it out alive, they decided to run to a festival exit.

"You know you're just sitting waiting and thinking that you're just next ... that you're going to die,” Wolny said.

They joined the chaotic crowd and ran as fast and as far as they could.

"When we were running, people were just falling in front of us, to the left to the center to the right,” Wolny said.

Roberts recounts the moments she was running for her life through the panicked crowd as bullets were flying around her.

"I definitely thought I was going to die,” she said. “I didn't think it was a matter of if I was going to get hit. I was convinced I was going to get shot.”

They escaped unharmed and so did their friends. The two are grateful they weren't one killed or hurt.

"I feel very, very lucky and fortunate that me and my friends were able to get out uninjured,” Roberts said. “I feel saddened, sickened for those that weren't."

Fifty-nine people were killed, and more than 500 were injured in the shooting. Wolny said the shooting scene was insanity, like a scene out of a horror movie.

"I never thought that this could happen, that your whole life can literally change in a second," she said.

