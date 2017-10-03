12-year-old Louisville girls win business award for nation's bes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

12-year-old Louisville girls win business award for nation's best lemonade stand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 12-year-old tycoons in Louisville have America's best lemonade stand.

"Our slogan was, 'A Smile In Every Sip,'" said Hailey Hertzman, 12. 

Hailey and her friend Katie Vonder Harr recently traveled to Houston to receive the National Lemonade Entrepreneur of the Year award. The sixth graders from Kentucky Country Day School beat out 65,000 other kids nationwide with a tropical tiki hut. 

"After lots of trial and error ... we decided to put lots of tropical fruits in our lemonade," Katie said.

The girls' business plan provided a recipe for success.

"We advertised through lots of social media," Katie said. "We also got into our school weekly newsletter.

"And we also had a credit card swiper so we could take credit cards."

The girls made nearly $600 at $2 a cup in just one day at a local Kroger. But perhaps most refreshing is more than half the money went to Cedar Lake Lodge, a non-profit for disabled adults. 

Their parents overflow with pride. 

"We're blown away," said Michelle Hertzman, Hailey's mother.

The girls are drinking in the success of a national award, their lemonade stand planting seeds for life.

"I want to own a business," Katie said.

"I want to make a steak and seafood restaurant when I'm older," Hailey added.

The national lemonade organization teaches elementary kids entrepreneurial skills. The owner's of LouVino run the Louisville competition every spring. 

