12-year-old Louisville girls win business award for nation's best lemonade stand

Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.

Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.

Indiana State Police return from Colorado on investigation into possible suspect in Delphi teens' murders

Indiana State Police return from Colorado on investigation into possible suspect in Delphi teens' murders

David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.

David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.

Interim U of L president 'comfortable' that acting basketball coach unaware of alleged violations

Interim U of L president 'comfortable' that acting basketball coach unaware of alleged violations

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

CRAWFORD | New name emerges in search for acting Louisville AD

CRAWFORD | New name emerges in search for acting Louisville AD

Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.

Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.

Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walmart before trying to leave with loaded cart

Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walmart before trying to leave with loaded cart

Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he'd be happy to help acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he'd be happy to help acting coach David Padgett this season.

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 12-year-old tycoons in Louisville have America's best lemonade stand.

"Our slogan was, 'A Smile In Every Sip,'" said Hailey Hertzman, 12.

Hailey and her friend Katie Vonder Harr recently traveled to Houston to receive the National Lemonade Entrepreneur of the Year award. The sixth graders from Kentucky Country Day School beat out 65,000 other kids nationwide with a tropical tiki hut.

"After lots of trial and error ... we decided to put lots of tropical fruits in our lemonade," Katie said.

The girls' business plan provided a recipe for success.

"We advertised through lots of social media," Katie said. "We also got into our school weekly newsletter.

"And we also had a credit card swiper so we could take credit cards."

The girls made nearly $600 at $2 a cup in just one day at a local Kroger. But perhaps most refreshing is more than half the money went to Cedar Lake Lodge, a non-profit for disabled adults.

Their parents overflow with pride.

"We're blown away," said Michelle Hertzman, Hailey's mother.

The girls are drinking in the success of a national award, their lemonade stand planting seeds for life.

"I want to own a business," Katie said.

"I want to make a steak and seafood restaurant when I'm older," Hailey added.

The national lemonade organization teaches elementary kids entrepreneurial skills. The owner's of LouVino run the Louisville competition every spring.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.