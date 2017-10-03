The Lodge at Mammoth Cave gets more than $500,000 in renovations

Tyra is a local businessman and the son of 1950s U of L basketball star Charlie Tyra. He has been instrumental in getting the U of L Foundation on a stronger financial footing this year.

Vince Tyra addresses reporter after he was named Acting Athletics Director on Tuesday by Interim U of L President Dr. Greg Postel.

Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.

Indiana State Police return from Colorado on investigation into possible suspect in Delphi teens' murders

Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.

Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.

Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he'd be happy to help acting coach David Padgett this season.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Shepherdsville police: man snacked on corn dog and beer in Walmart before trying to leave with loaded cart

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of North America's oldest attractions, Mammoth Cave National Park, is getting more than $500,000 of updates.

Part of the park is under new management. A company called Ortega National Parks, which operates in 13 national parks across the country, took over in January and immediately started renovating the cafe, gift shops, guest rooms and cottages.

People have been touring Mammoth Cave for 200 years, and some visitors say the buildings and amenities are outdated.

"The busses and the buildings are kind of dated,” said Donnie Leach, a visitor to the park.

The Mammoth Cave Hotel was built in the 1960s. The rooms were old and small, so Ortega closed most of the guest rooms and changed the name of the building.

“We are changing the name from, historically known, the Mammoth Cave Hotel to the Lodge at Mammoth Cave,” Ortega's Kevin Carney said. “We do not have a tremendous amount of hotel rooms available now, but we do have cabins and other lodging.”

The updates made the Lodge at Mammoth Cave more sustainable, using LED lights and reclaimed wood. The café inside the lodge was made three times bigger, the gift shops have more natural light and have more variety, and the cabin rooms, which are separate from the hotel, are more modern and inviting.

“Before, it was very dark,” Carney said. "The paneling was very dark, and there was about a six-foot wide opening here and it went down about four or five stairs. So it was a little dark, a little gloomy. Not a whole like of visitors could get down into this area.”

Although the Lodge at Mammoth Cave is more modernized, the cave itself hasn’t lost its historic wonder.

“The kids, seeing their faces...” visitor Maria Leach said. “My first time seeing mammoth cave, I remember how “wow” that was when I was little, so I'm excited to share that with them.”

This round of renovations will continue over the course of the next three years.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.