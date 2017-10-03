The Lodge at Mammoth Cave gets more than $500,000 in renovations

The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.More >>
Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.More >>
Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.More >>
Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.More >>
Tyra is a local businessman and the son of 1950s U of L basketball star Charlie Tyra. He has been instrumental in getting the U of L Foundation on a stronger financial footing this year.More >>
