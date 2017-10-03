RAW VIDEO | Vince Tyra named acting athletics director at U of L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Vince Tyra named acting athletics director at U of L

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businessman Vince Tyra was named the University of Louisville's acting athletics director Tuesday afternoon by Interim President Dr. Greg Postel..

Tyra's appointment came after Athletics Director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave due to Louisville's basketball program being under a federal bribery investigation.

You can watch the announcement of Tyra's appointment and see his full remarks in the video player above.

