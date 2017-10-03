Louisville Metro Council panel approves $30 million Louisville City FC stadium bond plan

Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Tyra is a local businessman and the son of 1950s U of L basketball star Charlie Tyra. He has been instrumental in getting the U of L Foundation on a stronger financial footing this year.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
Indiana State Police say David Eugene Cox was last seen at 6:00 Monday night in Sellersburg.More >>
A Louisville man and his wife were at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where 59 people were shot and killed, and they got away injured by what they think were bullet fragments.More >>
Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
he Louisville Arena Authority got final state approval on Thursday for its plan to reorganize the KFC Yum! Center's construction debt.More >>
To retire the debt, the Louisville Arena Authority would use a mix of revenues that includes money generated when U of L rents the arena for men’s basketball games.More >>
