Pedestrian killed on I-64 East near Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit on I-64 East near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Officers responded to the scene on a report that a female had been hit on the interstate just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her was not injured in the accident.

All lanes of I-64 East are closed while emergency crews respond to the scene.

Investigators are working to determine how the accident happened and why the victim was on the interstate. 

We have a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.

