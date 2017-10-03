Free breast cancer screenings being offered in Louisville this w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free breast cancer screenings being offered in Louisville this weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jewish Hospital and the Saint Mary's Foundation will offer free breast cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

They'll be offered at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

Saturday's event is for both insured and uninsured women, but you must be 40 and over to qualify for the free screenings.

To sign up, women should call (502)-361-6758.

