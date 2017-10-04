Bowman Field showcases its rich history with the Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Historic Bowman Field is an aviation, architectural, and civic treasure. To celebrate, Bowman Field will be combining the Aviation Heritage Festival from last year & the Spirit of 45 event to create the first Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival.

This event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more.

The Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival will be held in the area around the historic Administration Building and the 1929 Curtiss Flying Service Hangar, current home of Central American Airways.

There will be 15-20 historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors. Visitors can learn the history of Aviation in this area and honor those who gave their lives for our Freedom.

Bowman Field, established in 1920, has the distinction of being one of the longest continuously operating commercial airport in the United States. There are 17 buildings, with three on the National Register of historic places, including the art deco Administration Building built in 1929 designed by local architect William Arrasmith.

Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

Bowman Field

Saturday, October 14: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 15: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$10 per person, 6-16 years old $5

5 & Under FREE

Veterans FREE with ID

