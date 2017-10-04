Officials say University Hospital prepared for mass shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials say University Hospital prepared for mass shooting

University Hospital is the only Level I Adult Trauma Center in the region University Hospital is the only Level I Adult Trauma Center in the region
Dr. Royce Coleman, UofL Emergency Medicine Dr. Royce Coleman, UofL Emergency Medicine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after a mass shooting at a concert on the Las Vegas strip, officials at University Hospital in Louisville say they are prepared for a similar situation. 

University Hospital is the only Level I Adult Trauma Center in the region. It conducts regular drills to prepare for all types of emergencies, especially those with a large number of injuries. 

The hospital can treat more than 100 patients at the same time by using its patient bays in the emergency department, trauma and surgical ICU beds and 
critical care beds. 

That's why Dr. Royce Coleman with U of L Emergency Medicine says the hospital is prepared. 

"University Hospital will bring in all of our surgical services, including neurosurgery, general surgery -- all of the emergency medicine services -- and make an effort to triage and separate out those that need the most intense treatment first," 

The Trauma Center is also part of a nationwide campaign known as "Stop the Bleed," which trains bystanders to save lives. 

The Trauma Institute provides the training free of charge to schools, churches, workplaces and other organizations.

