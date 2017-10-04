Police seize meth, marijuana during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, police stopped 37-year-old Demeco Fenwick at the intersection of River Trail Drive and Winding River Way near Preston Highway Wednesday morning for failure to use a turn signal.

Police say Fenwick did not have a driver's license, and a bag of marijuana was plainly visible on the console of the vehicle. Police got a search warrant after a K9 alerted on a box on the rear seat.

Police say the box contained 12 pounds of crystal meth packaged for sale.

Fenwick was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, failure to signal and driving without a license. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections without bond.

