POLICE: Louisville man stabbed victim with kitchen knife

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say stabbed a male victim.

Demetrius Duncan, 45, was arrested Tuesday in the area of South 13th and West Chestnut Streets.

An arrest slip says that's where officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing.

Authorities say the victim told police at the scene that Duncan allegedly assaulted the victim's mother earlier in the day and had been coming to the apartment and causing trouble.

Officials say the victim stated that while outside the apartment, Duncan approached him and the two got into a fight. Police say the victim said that near the end of the fight, the victim saw Duncan "with a kitchen knife and then realized he had been stabbed multiple times."

The victim told police that Duncan ran away toward West Chestnut Street.

Another witness at the scene provided a description of Duncan.

Police say officers found Duncan at South 13th and West Chestnut Streets and that he was in possession of a kitchen knife.

According to police, the victim was driven to U of L Hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for his injuries.

Duncan is charged with first-degree assault.

He is being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

