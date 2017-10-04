Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively woman is in custody after authorities say she kicked and spit on a police officer as she was being arrested.

Paige Still, 31, was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of 7th Street Road, near Wathen Lane.

An arrest report says that as Still was being arrested, she allegedly tried to kick out the back window of a police car.

Authorities say she also kicked an officer several times in the chest and legs. Still continued trying to kick out the window of the police car, according to the arrest report.

Police say she also spit on the officer during the incident.

Officials say both a spit mask and safety helmet had to be placed on Still. According to police, Still's "feet had to be hobbled."

Still is charged with assault of a police officer or probation officer.

She's being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.