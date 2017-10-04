Shively woman charged with assault after police say she kicked, spit on officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively woman is in custody after authorities say she kicked and spit on a police officer as she was being arrested.

Paige Still, 31, was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of 7th Street Road, near Wathen Lane.

An arrest report says that as Still was being arrested, she allegedly tried to kick out the back window of a police car.

Authorities say she also kicked an officer several times in the chest and legs. Still continued trying to kick out the window of the police car, according to the arrest report.

Police say she also spit on the officer during the incident.

Officials say both a spit mask and safety helmet had to be placed on Still. According to police, Still's "feet had to be hobbled."

Still is charged with assault of a police officer or probation officer.

She's being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

