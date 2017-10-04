Police seize meth, marijuana during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies Office stopped 37-year-old Demeco Fenwick at the intersection of River Trail Drive and Winding River Way near Preston Highway around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for failure to use a turn signal.

Police say Fenwick did not have a driver's license, and a bag of marijuana was plainly visible on the console of the vehicle.

Police then got a search warrant after drug dogs found a box in the back seat. When deputies opened the box, they found 12 pounds of crystal meth packaged for sale.

Fenwick was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, failure to signal and driving without a license.

During a court appearance Wednesday morning, the judge set Fenwick’s bond at $25,000. He was also granted home incarceration with work release and does not have to pay any bond as long as he follows the rules.

Fenwick is not allowed to have any drugs or alcohol. He's due back in court later this month.

