Police say Whitley County man robbed at gunpoint after setting up online date

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man says he was robbed by four men after setting up a date with a woman online.

News outlets report the 23-year-old man told Whitley County sheriff's deputies that four men burst through his door shortly after his date arrived Monday night. The victim says the men dragged him back inside after he ran out the back door and robbed him at gunpoint.

Sheriff Colan Harrell says a PlayStation 4, $400 in cash, a revolver, an Apple iPhone and a .22 rifle were taken.

Authorities believe the woman was an accomplice.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

