Police say Whitley County man robbed at gunpoint after setting u - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Whitley County man robbed at gunpoint after setting up online date

Posted: Updated:

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man says he was robbed by four men after setting up a date with a woman online.

News outlets report the 23-year-old man told Whitley County sheriff's deputies that four men burst through his door shortly after his date arrived Monday night. The victim says the men dragged him back inside after he ran out the back door and robbed him at gunpoint.

Sheriff Colan Harrell says a PlayStation 4, $400 in cash, a revolver, an Apple iPhone and a .22 rifle were taken.

Authorities believe the woman was an accomplice.

The victim was not injured in the incident. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.