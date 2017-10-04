Louisville Orchestra album tops Billboard's Classical Albums cha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Orchestra album tops Billboard's Classical Albums chart

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra is hitting a high note with a best-selling album.

The orchestra's album "All In" with conductor Teddy Abrams was released last month.

The album hit number one this week on Billboard's Classical Albums chart.

It's the orchestra's first album in 30 years.

The orchestra says it has been reinvigorated by the young conductor, and his commitment to new work, education and community engagement.

More people are going to the orchestra since Abrams took over.

