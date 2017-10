LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is set to pay $43 million for a company to administer the test that will replace the ISTEP.



American Institutes for Research will design the new test called ILEARN, or Indiana's Learning Evaluation Readiness Network.

It will be given to students starting in the spring of 2019.

ILEARN will be a computer adaptive test, with questions that change depending on whether a student answers a previous question correctly.

