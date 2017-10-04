Police in Crawfordsville, Ind. shoot at actor playing bank robbe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Crawfordsville, Ind. shoot at actor playing bank robber

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released body camera video after an officer fired his weapon at an actor posing as a bank robber last week. 

A Crawfordsville, Indiana officer shot at the actor, who was wearing a mask and carrying a prop gun. The shot missed, and no one was injured.

Police say they believed they were responding to a crime at the Backstep Brewing Company.

The actor, James Duff, was ordered to the ground and handcuffed. He was released once authorities were able to verify his story.

"I was pretty much kind of shooken up, you know? It was just -- wow!"

Police say neither the film production company nor the bar notified them or nearby businesses that a movie was being filmed. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.