Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L names Vince Tyra acting athletics director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford led an awesome discussion this week revolving around U of L's announcement that Vince Tyra will be the school's acting athletics director.

There were loads of stellar questions and comments from viewers as well and it all came together for one great chat.

You can see the full replay right now.

Always remember that your questions and comments are always a welcome addition to the live chat when it happens live on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

