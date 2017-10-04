Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing two University of Louisville students and was out of jail has been arrested again.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges. Wednesday morning, court records show he posted a $2,500 bond and is now on home incarceration.

Police say on Monday, they noticed he was parking on the wrong side of the road on Marshall Street and refused police commands to put his hands on the steering wheel. Investigators say they also spotted the handle of a gun that was concealed.

Back in 2005, Fugett was convicted of killing U of L students Eric Ray and Robert Robbins during a drug deal in 2004. He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, but the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned his conviction because of the judge's decision not to dismiss a potential juror.

He was supposed to go trial again, but in 2009, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a 20 year sentence.

Lisa Lamb with the Kentucky Department of Corrections says, "Fugett originally came in to our custody in December 2005. He had 999 days of jail credit (time spent in jail prior to conviction – offenders are credited with this time). His case was overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court in April 2008 and the case was returned to Jefferson County. In April 2009, Fugett entered a plea deal for manslaughter 2nd and tampering with physical evidence and the total sentence was 20 years. He served a total of 11 years and seven months. He was released on supervision in April 2015 and he completed his supervision period in October 2015."

In September of this year, he pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to court records.

