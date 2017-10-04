Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

Posted: Updated:
Isiah Fugett (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Isiah Fugett (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing two University of Louisville students and was out of jail has been arrested again.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges. Wednesday morning, court records show he posted a $2,500 bond and is now on home incarceration.

Police say on Monday, they noticed he was parking on the wrong side of the road on Marshall Street and refused police commands to put his hands on the steering wheel. Investigators say they also spotted the handle of a gun that was concealed.

Back in 2005, Fugett was convicted of killing U of L students Eric Ray and Robert Robbins during a drug deal in 2004. He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, but the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned his conviction because of the judge's decision not to dismiss a potential juror.

He was supposed to go trial again, but in 2009, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a 20 year sentence.

Lisa Lamb with the Kentucky Department of Corrections says, "Fugett originally came in to our custody in December 2005. He had 999 days of jail credit (time spent in jail prior to conviction – offenders are credited with this time). His case was overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court in April 2008 and the case was returned to Jefferson County. In April 2009, Fugett entered a plea deal for manslaughter 2nd and tampering with physical evidence and the total sentence was 20 years. He served a total of 11 years and seven months. He was released on supervision in April 2015 and he completed his supervision period in October 2015."

In September of this year, he pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to court records.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.