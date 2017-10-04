Man convicted of killing two U of L students is arrested again

According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."More >>
According to police, the suspect's "feet had to be hobbled."More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
A Kentucky man says he was robbed by four men after setting up a date with a woman online.More >>
A Kentucky man says he was robbed by four men after setting up a date with a woman online.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
The suspect is being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.More >>
The suspect is being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.More >>
Police say the thefts have totaled hundreds of dollars.More >>
Police say the thefts have totaled hundreds of dollars.More >>
Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.More >>
Indiana State Police say the person arrested in Colorado was Daniel Nations, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 25.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have zero tolerance for shoplifters after arresting a man accused of trying to steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.More >>