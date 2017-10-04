UPS expanding flight training operations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is expanding its flight training operations in Louisville.
It's adding three new full-flight simulators. UPS also says it will build a new facility to house the new simulators near its Worldport hub.
The 747, 767, and MD-11 simulators are expected to arrive by the end of next year.
The new simulators will bring the number of full-flight simulators UPS has in Louisville and Anchorage, Alaska11.
