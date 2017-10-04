UPS expanding flight training operations in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS expanding flight training operations in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is expanding its flight training operations in Louisville.

It's adding three new full-flight simulators. UPS also says it will build a new facility to house the new simulators near its Worldport hub.

The 747, 767, and MD-11 simulators are expected to arrive by the end of next year.

The new simulators will bring the number of full-flight simulators UPS has in Louisville and Anchorage, Alaska11.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.