UPS expanding flight training operations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is expanding its flight training operations in Louisville.

It's adding three new full-flight simulators. UPS also says it will build a new facility to house the new simulators near its Worldport hub.

The 747, 767, and MD-11 simulators are expected to arrive by the end of next year.

The new simulators will bring the number of full-flight simulators UPS has in Louisville and Anchorage, Alaska11.

