Register now for WDRB's 'Thunder Into Louisville' Poker Run

Bluegrass Harley Davidson Presents

WDRB’s 15th Annual "Thunder Into Louisville" Poker Run

Benefiting The Children’s Hospital Foundation

Were you born to run? Join the pack and ride with us Halloween weekend for some poker fun and help the children of Kentuckiana get the medical attention they need!

The WDRB Thunder Into Louisville Poker Run starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 28, 2017 (Halloween Weekend). Pre-registration forms are available beginning Thursday Oct. 5.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER

The deadline to pre-register is noon on Friday, Oct. 27.

Or register beginning at 9 a.m. on the the day of the run at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson.

The run will end at the Expo Five at 2900 Seventh Street Road, where live food and entertainment will be provided.

COST:

$20 for a single rider and one hand of poker and $30 for a double rider and two hands of poker.

CASH PRIZES:

Several cash prizes are up for grabs for the best poker hand after the run:

1st Place: $1,000

2nd Place: $ 500

3rd Place: $ 250

Participants also have a chance to score several other Raffle Prizes, including a mini Big Green Egg Grill, a $200 Gas Card, Kentucky Gift Baskets and more.

Proud sponsors: